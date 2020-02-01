Lawmakers question Illinois State Police over DNA backlog at crime labs

Joseph Heflin, a Mississippi Crime Lab forensic biologist, works at completing a DNA extraction Friday, July 6, 2007, in the Jackson, Miss., facility. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CHICAGO -- Lawmakers questioning Illinois State Police about the DNA backlog at state crime labs say that too many cases are waiting on DNA processing.

State senators worry these delays could mean potential suspects haven't been identified.

Families of homicide victims also demand more action.

State police officials said at this time, there are 14 Chicago homicide cases that are still waiting on DNA processing after more than a year, and the goal for all the cases is a six month turnaround.

Senator Patricia Van Pelt said the goal should be six weeks, not six months.

State police said they'll keep trying to reduce the backlog.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohomicide investigationillinoisdnaillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Sheffield's glass windows and doors shattered overnight
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Lombard elementary students 'take over'
Show More
Teen with autism had seizure, was arrested, mom says
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
ATM pulled from foundation at suburban bank in attempted theft: police
Deer tramples man in McDonald's parking lot
Gucci store robbed in Gold Coast: CPD
More TOP STORIES News