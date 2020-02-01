Lawmakers question Illinois State Police over DNA backlog at crime labs

CHICAGO -- Lawmakers questioning Illinois State Police about the DNA backlog at state crime labs say that too many cases are waiting on DNA processing.State senators worry these delays could mean potential suspects haven't been identified.Families of homicide victims also demand more action.State police officials said at this time, there are 14 Chicago homicide cases that are still waiting on DNA processing after more than a year, and the goal for all the cases is a six month turnaround.Senator Patricia Van Pelt said the goal should be six weeks, not six months.State police said they'll keep trying to reduce the backlog.