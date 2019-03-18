DNA match leads to arrest in 1999 killings, rape of 2 teen girls in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. -- A DNA match found through a genealogy website has led to an arrest in the killings of two teen girls nearly 20 years ago, Alabama authorities said.

Coley McCraney, 45, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday on rape and capital murder charges in the 1999 deaths of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, according to Dale County jail records.

The girls left Dothan the night of July 3, 1999, to attend a party, but never arrived. They were found the next day in the trunk of Beasley's car alongside a road in Ozark, each with a gunshot wound to the head.

A different suspect was cleared after his DNA didn't match that from semen found on Beasley.

Last year's arrest of "Golden State Killer" suspect Joseph DeAngelo in California was a factor in prompting the small Alabama police department to send their evidence to a firm that does DNA analysis, Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker told ABC News . After decades without any big breaks, California police identified DeAngelo as a suspect by using genealogy websites to identify potential relatives of the killer based on DNA collected at a crime scene. DeAngelo now faces more than two-dozen counts of murder and kidnapping in what prosecutors describe as a killing in spree in a half-dozen California counties in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ozark police and Dale County sheriff's officials planned a news conference on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
alabamarapearrestmurderdnaus worldcold case
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Boy, 10, killed after minivan crashes into pond off I-90 in Huntley
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Pennsylvania police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Town ends access to massive flower bloom after tourist nightmare
Show More
VIDEO: 7-year-old SoCal girl sings for Celine Dion
Cow crosses the road... for Chick-Fil-A?
Cubs found along road illegally separated from mom: officials
Fire at ITC Deer Park facility could take 2 days to burn out
Nash County man wanted for wife's murder caught in Arizona, officials say
More TOP STORIES News