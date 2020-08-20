DNC 2020: Joe Biden steps into spotlight to accept nomination, Sen. Tammy Duckworth to speak

WATCH: Chicago mayor participates in DNC racial injustice panel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the past three days, Democrats have used a mix of party stalwarts and regular Americans to pitch Joe Biden to the voting public.In a primetime wrap up to the virtual convention, Joe Biden will accept his party's nomination Thursday night and spell out why he should be the next president.Biden has made numerous appearances this week during the convention with his wife, Jill, and in prerecorded round table segments, as well.In a one-on-one interview, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared what she thinks Biden needs to communicate when he takes center stage."His vision for uniting the country," Lightfoot said. "I think people are hungry for unity. They're sick and tired of the divisive rhetoric."Biden is expected to talk about how he will deal with the three major issues facing the country: the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic fallout from it, and the pressing concerns about racial inequality. One of his vice president finalists, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, will be among the speakers making the case for a Biden presidency."The other thing is, he's got to draw the contrast between himself and Donald Trump, not in, not in a negative way. But I think he's got to lean into his incredible experience, both domestically but also abroad," Lightfoot said.During the past three days many of the speakers have focused their remarks on attacking President Trump, with some of the harshest criticism coming from former President Barack Obama. Professor Stephen Maynard Caliendo from North Central College said that's part of what needs to be a two-pronged approach by the Democrats."In some ways a referendum on the existing president when things are not going well isn't a bad strategy, right? In other words, are you better off than you were four years ago? Is the country better? Did he fulfill his promises? If not, you can't vote for him again," Maynard Caliendo said. "That's one strategy, but typically we think you have to give somebody a reason to vote for someone not just against someone else."Biden did a walkthrough of the Chase Center in Wilmington Delaware where he will deliver his primetime address. His speech is expected to focus in part in unity, something he has touched on frequently during the campaign."We're gonna win this battle for the soul of America and to build our nation back better than it was before this happened," Biden said.The theme for the final night of the Democratic Convention is "America's Promise." Illinois Democrats know the importance of tonight and every day from now until the November election."But we also recognize that we have one shot at change, and it's really the election. So we have to get this right, you know, continuing with Trump and Pence in the White House is truly a non-starter. So we're ready to stand with Biden/Harris, we're ready to turn the tide," said Arielle Maffei, President, Young Democrats of Illinois.Senator Tammy Duckworth, one of the finalists to be Biden's vice presidential nominee, will be among those delivering remarks.Senator Kamala Harris who accepted the nomination Wednesday night, made history as the first Black woman and person of South Asian decent to be on a major party ticket, paying tribute to her Indian mother during her acceptance speech."I keep thinking about that 25-year-old Indian woman, all of 5 feet tall, who gave birth to me at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland California. On that day she probably never imagined I would be standing before you and speaking these words," Harris said.One local expert sees Harris as a real point of pride for both the Black and the Indian communities."So I do think that that she is appealing right any of these political choices are going to appeal to particular voters that formerly might have felt disenfranchised or unmotivated or unrepresented," said Nitasha Sharma, Director of Asian American Studies, Northwestern University.