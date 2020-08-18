DNC 2020

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter to address virtual DNC Tuesday evening

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter is making his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening.

The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in primetime on that convention's second night.

Democrats opened this cycle's nominating convention on Monday night with a keynote from former first lady Michelle Obama. Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton.

VIDEOS: Watch Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, more deliver remarks for Day 1 of the DNC
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders among Monday night DNC speakers (1 of 8)

Watch former first lady Michelle Obama's full remarks on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbill clintonjimmy carterdnc 2020democratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
DNC Day 2 focus: Trump's global leadership deficit
DNC 2020
Cindy McCain details husband's friendship with Biden for DNC
DNC Day 2 focus: Trump's global leadership deficit
IL youngest delegate shares support for Biden at 2020 DNC
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths
Prison release date set for man who killed Michael Jordan's dad
Wisconsin removed from Chicago COVID-19 emergency travel order
Money stolen from IDES accounts preventable with added security
CPS releases final reopening framework for all-remote learning
Navy Pier shutting down temporarily after Labor Day due to pandemic
Notre Dame moves classes fully online for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and cool
Former NBA player inspires Chicagoans to stay fit during pandemic
Here's what's behind Illinois' FOID card application delays
Lombard attorney honored 130 years later for role in women's suffrage
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
More TOP STORIES News