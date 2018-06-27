DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of fentanyl-tainted flyers

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities continue investigating who placed the Fentanyl-laced flyers on patrol vehicles. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Harris County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being exposed to a Fentanyl-laced flyer. These flyers were found on several patrol vehicles outside the station on Lockwood.

"She picked it up and didn't think anything of it, but as she drove to her destination she began feeling a little bit lightheaded and having a few other symptoms," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
EMBED More News Videos

Fentanyl and carfentanil are dangerous opioids



So who distributed these flyers, and why?

It appears the origin of the flyers came from Targetedjustice.com, a website that delves into conspiracy theories and claims that the government is targeting and controlling individuals psychologically through microwave beams.

One link on the website even allows anyone to download the same exact flyer that was found all over the deputy vehicles.



The tough part for investigators is that it could have been anyone who printed and passed out these flyers. The only clues on the flyers themselves may be fingerprints.

"Someone could have died. The fact it is now being used against officers is a game-changer," said Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Constable Rosen and several other local law enforcement agencies are trying to stay on top of the game by arming officers with Narcan, an emergency treatment used for opioid overdoses.

"We want to arm our officers with Narcan so it can be there in the event that they get accidentally exposed. This is just part of what an officer has to encounter these days," added Rosen.

The encounter with Fentanyl can be deadly even if found on a flyer and absorbed through the skin.

"They can soak it. There's a lot of different ways, but mainly soaking it and this is purposely -- obviously purposely -- done with the intent to harm police officers. So it really is hitting us in our own backyard. I can tell you this case will be vigorously investigated and we will hopefully catch the people that did this. I mean, this is a very serious matter," said Rosen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fentanyltexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News