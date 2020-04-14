Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: what is considered crucial for babies, children when it comes to doctors visits

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dentists are closed, elective surgeries cancelled, and it's hard to know what is considered crucial when it comes to doctors visits.

One of those concerns is coming from parents wondering about their babies and children.

Doctor Rachel Follmer joined ABC7 Chicago on Skype from Lurie Children's at Central DuPage Hospital to give us advice when it comes to the pediatrician's office.

She said vaccines should still be a priority. She recommends checking with your pediatrician to make an appointment.

With children spending all their time at home, including during school hours, some parents are concerned about too much screen time. Dr. Follmer said while kids are expected to experience more screen time, it is okay to loosen their restrictions during this time.

For more information and advice from Dr. Follmer, watch her interview.
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineschildren's healthdoctors
