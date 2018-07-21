Doctor who treated former President George H.W. Bush shot to death in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3796431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President George H.W. Bush remembers Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

As police comb the area near the Texas Medical Center for a murder suspect, one of the district's prominent hospitals identified the victim killed Friday by a gunman on a bike as a prominent cardiologist.Cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work in the mid-morning hours, Houston Methodist confirmed in a statement."Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease," said Houston Methodist, which added that Hausknecht was part of the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center.The rest of the statement read:Hausknecht was the victim of the shooting on South Main near Holcombe around 8:50 a.m. Police say that the suspect on a bicycle fatally shot the doctor and then fled the scene.Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital. Hausknecht used to treat former President George H.W. Bush.The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark jacket. Police said the suspect had a tan baseball cap, sunglasses and was clean shaven.The Houston Police Department is currently searching the area for the suspect.Former President George H.W. Bush offered his condolences in a statement."Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush 41 said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."HPD homicide unit is investigating the scene.