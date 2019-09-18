Pregnant woman fatally hit by truck in River North; Doctors work to save baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Doctors are working to save a baby's life after a pregnant woman was struck and killed by a flatbed truck in River North Tuesday.Police were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person trapped under a vehicle near Grand Avenue and LaSalle Drive, according to Chicago police.Police said the victim, a pregnant woman, was walking east on Grand and a Rauch Clay Sales Corp truck was traveling west. She was crossing the street at LaSalle when the truck made a left turn to travel south and struck her.She was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Elizabeth Boshardy of Chicago.Doctors delivered her baby and hope to save the baby's life."There were a couple of people that were telling the truck driver not to move, not to back up, not to do anything," said witness Brandon Beymer. "You hear all of this commotion, you look outside and then a couple hours later you see that someone lost their life. It's just kind of hard to process."Witness Trevor Reise said that intersection can be dangerous for people simply trying to cross the street."It's nonstop busy and ya know people got to be really careful crossing and watching out too," he said. "But obviously mainly the drivers got to watch first."Meanwhile detectives meticulously examined the scene and the driver of the truck has been cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.