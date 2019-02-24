A dog and a cat were killed when a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a three-story apartment building in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.At 1:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the blaze in the 1800 block of South Saint Louis and evacuated people from a second-floor apartment, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs.Strong winds prompted fire crews to upgrade the blaze to a two-alarm call, Fire Media Affairs said. More firefighters responded to the scene following the upgraded alarm, and the fire was put out by 2:48 p.m.The pets were found dead inside the building, but no people were hurt, Fire Media Affairs said.Six people were displaced by the blaze, which caused a partial roof collapse on the building's second-floor, Fire Media Affairs said.