Dog dies in East Side fire; 8 people escape unharmed, fire officials say

CHICAGO -- A dog died after a fire broke out at a house Thursday afternoon in the East Side neighborhood.Five children and three adults escaped unharmed from the burning one-and-a-half story home at 11135 S. Greenbay Ave., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.The fire department received the call around 12:30 p.m. that the home was burning, Merritt said. The fire started in the rear of the home, which sustained the most damage, he said.The family dog died but all other occupants were uninjured, department spokesman Larry Langford said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.