CHICAGO -- A dog died after a fire broke out at a house Thursday afternoon in the East Side neighborhood.
Five children and three adults escaped unharmed from the burning one-and-a-half story home at 11135 S. Greenbay Ave., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
RELATED: Washington Park fire: Girl, 8, jumps to safety on mattress; 2 other young children home alone rescued, Chicago fire says
The fire department received the call around 12:30 p.m. that the home was burning, Merritt said. The fire started in the rear of the home, which sustained the most damage, he said.
The family dog died but all other occupants were uninjured, department spokesman Larry Langford said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Dog dies in East Side fire; 8 people escape unharmed, fire officials say
FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News