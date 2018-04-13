Dog dies, elderly woman injured in Rolling Meadows house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire broke out early Friday in a home in the 3700-block of Meadow Drive in Rolling Meadows. (WLS)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) --
A dog died and an elderly woman was injured early Friday in a Rolling Meadows house fire.

The 90-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital, and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center Maywood. Her 45-year-old son also lived in the house and was not injured.

At about 4:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the house in the 3700-block of Meadow Drive to find flames coming from the front windows, said Fire Chief Terry Valentino.

Both the woman and son were in the front yard when firefighters arrived. The woman had burns on her body, Valentino said.

A woman coughing called 911, but was then disconnected. A neighbor then called to report the fire.

The cause of the fire was immediately not known.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireRolling Meadows
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News