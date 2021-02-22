lost pet

Dog missing after vehicle stolen on North Side, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is asking for help finding their dog that was inside their vehicle when it was stolen Saturday morning on the city's North Side.

The owner reported that he left his 2014 Chevy Sonic idling with his 3-year-old dog, Nola, in the backseat when an unknown person jumped in and took off, Chicago police said.

The incident happened in the 3500-block of West Lawrence Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., according to police.



The offender took off in an unknown direction and no one is in custody at this time, police said.

Nola is described as a cream/brown lab/pit mix. She is wearing a purple leash and collar and is chipped, her owner said. They added that she does have anxiety.

Anyone with information is asked to call (773) 932-4845.
