Car with dog inside stolen from Elmhurst shopping center parking lot

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A car with a dog still inside was stolen from the Elmhurst Shopping center parking lot Tuesday morning.Elmhurst Police said a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was taken from outside the At Home store near 265 Rt. 83, at about 9:50 a.m.A tan female Terrier Shi Zu mix named Zoey was inside the car at the time, along the keys to the car, according to police.The vehicle was last seen westbound on North Avenue near Route 83, police said.The license plate is 694 6860, according to police.Anyone who has seen the dog or vehicle is asked to contact Elmhurst Police at 630-530-6860.