Dog shot through gate at Washington Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A dog was shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

A 33-year-old woman told officers that someone shot her pit bull through a secured gate of her home about 11:05 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The dog's injuries are not believed to be fatal, police said.

The shooter fled south on Prairie Avenue.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
