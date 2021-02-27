Dog shot through gate at Washington Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A dog was shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.
A 33-year-old woman told officers that someone shot her pit bull through a secured gate of her home about 11:05 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.
The dog's injuries are not believed to be fatal, police said.
The shooter fled south on Prairie Avenue.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
