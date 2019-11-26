crime

Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft at client's home

NEW YORK -- A New York woman is sounding the alarm over a popular dog walking app.

Shayna Bryan, the client of a dog walking service in Queens, New York, has taken to Twitter with a surveillance video she says shows one of the company's employees robbing her home on Nov. 15, 2019.

The footage tweeted by Bryan from her surveillance camera captures the dog walker she hired, allegedly stealing items.

Bryan was watching it all happen on her phone, while out to dinner. She sounded an alarm, and even told the woman through a speaker system to put the stuff back. Bryan says the woman didn't.

Bryan says on Twitter that she was hesitant to involve the media, but felt she was left no choice after her emails to Wag initially went unanswered.

Wag says its taken the dog walker off their app and is cooperating with police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimedogscaught on videodogappabc7 originalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Buffalo Grove double homicide suspect dies after shooting himself in Minn. standoff
McHenry Co. men charged after 2 horses found dead, others malnourished
Natalee Holloway's mother returns to Aruba
Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed: study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder denied bail
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Chicago Weather: Dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved, closing an $838M budget shortfall
Snow causes travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
Judge orders police turn over evidence to family of teen injured in Chicago shootout
Show More
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
WATCH LIVE: Remains found believed to be missing student Aniah Blanchard
Chicago to celebrate Turkey Day with 86th annual parade
Police crack down on accessible parking misuse
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
More TOP STORIES News