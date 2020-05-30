animal rescue

Dozens of dogs rescued from crawl space of Leyden Township home

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LEYDEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of dogs were found living in the crawl space of a home in unincorporated Leyden Township on Monday.

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control said the 43 dogs had everything from fleas, skin issues, missing hair and eye infections.

The owner was allowed to keep one of the dogs but was ordered to seek veterinary care within 48 hours, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

The rest of the dogs were eventually taken to South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Ridge, according to officials.

Foster homes have been found for almost every single one of the dogs, according to officials.

No citations were issued regarding the animals, but the property was deemed dangerous and hazardous by the Cook County Building and Zoning Department Officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscook countychicago ridgedogsanimal rescuefoster carehome
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
2 local animal shelters getting $8M to expand capacity
How to invite cute animals to your virtual meetings
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
Paul Shaffer's daughter Victoria and her foster puppies.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
108 arrested after clashes with Chicago police in Loop
LIVE: Watch coverage of historic SpaceX launch here
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Young aspiring Chicago filmmakers organize virtual film festival
Passero reopens patio with heightened safety regulations
Show More
How to watch today's NASA/SpaceX launch
Kylie Jenner 'likely forged' tax return, misled net worth, Forbes claims
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
Illinois must act now to ensure safe, fair Nov. election: BGA
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
More TOP STORIES News