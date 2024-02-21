There are roughly 150 Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Family Dollar stores across Chicago.

Chicago City Council to consider restrictions on new dollar stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago dollar stores could face some restrictions as the City Council considers an ordinance which would limit where new locations can open.

The proposal comes as the chain faces increasing pressure to clean up their act after being accused of violating several health and building codes.

The so-called small box retailer ordinance would prohibit store operators from opening at new sites within a mile or pre-existing locations. It would also require store to display placards with maintenance and emergency information.

In response, Dollar Tree has said its spent a million and a half dollars upgrading and repairing stores and boosting staffing level, adding that it's now offering produce at one of its remodeled locations. The measure is expected to pass.