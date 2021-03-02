COVID-19 vaccine

Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dolly Parton has received her first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund with a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University last year.

Parton chronicled the vaccination process in a video posted Tuesday to social media. In it, she sang a parody of her hit song "Jolene" with new lyrics imploring people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine," she sang in the famous tune. "I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

"I've been waiting a while. I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it," she added.

To those on the fence about getting vaccinated, Parton said, "Don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot."

After the shot, Parton remarked that the process didn't hurt apart from some stinging from the alcohol swab used on her skin.

Parton's donation to Vanderbilt came in April 2020, less than a month after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic. Seven months later, it was revealed that the legendary performer's donation helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine that ultimately became the second to be granted an emergency use authorization in the United States.

Parton's name appears in the preliminary report on the vaccine among sponsors like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Anthony Fauci heads, and Emory University. She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery Dr. Naji Abumrad.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
