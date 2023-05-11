WATCH LIVE

Suspect accused of robbing officer at gunpoint in Dolton on loose after chase ends near Chicago

Dolton police chased the suspect to an area near Chicago's Far South Side

By WLS logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 6:48PM
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed robbery suspect is on the loose after a south suburban police chase on Thursday, officials said.

Police said an off-duty Cook County sheriff's police officer was robbed at gunpoint at a Dolton gas station on February 19.

A Dolton police detective found the suspected robbery on Thursday, but they fled. The suspect led police on a chase that ended in the area of East 130th Street and South Doty Avenue near Altgeld Gardens, a neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

Police said they took one person into custody for questioning, but that person is not a suspect.

No one was injured, and police are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

