Dolton police car crashes into house

A Dolton police officer crashed her police vehicle into a house Thursday evening.Dolton police Chief Robert Collins, Jr., said the officer was driving on Greenwood Road en route to a call for service when a vehicle in front of her swerved into her path. The officer lost control of the squad car and struck a house in the area of Greenwood Road and Woodlawn Avenue.Both the officer and the other driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to St. Margaret's North Campus Hospital for treatment, police said.Officials did not provide information as to whether anyone was in the home at the time of the accident.