Dolton police officer injured in crash, man charged with DUI

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Dolton police officer was injured in a crash Friday evening.Dolton police confirmed an on-duty officer was injured after a driver struck their vehicle at 151st Street and Woodlawn.Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes said the officer was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.Dolton police confirmed the officer is alert as of Friday night, and undergoing tests.Bernard Hutchinson, 33, of Lynwood was charged with DUI in relation to the crash. Police said he had a blood alcohol level of .154 and officers found alcohol and marijuana in his car.No further information has been released.