Dolton shooting, failed carjacking attempt leaves man, 72, dead; 2 charged

DOLTON, Ill. -- Two men have been charged with killing a 72-year-old man during a failed carjacking Sunday in south suburban Dolton.Treyante Maxwell, 19, and David Johnson, 18, allegedly tried to carjack the man about 8 a.m. in the 14600-block of Lakeside Avenue, according to a statement from Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley.Johnson was scouting the neighborhood for a car to steal when he found 72-year-old Carl Kosmos sleeping in his car with the engine running behind his home, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office. He then went to get Maxwell from a home they were staying in a few blocks away.Johnson tapped on the driver's window with a 9 mm pistol while Maxwell stood by the passenger door, prosecutors said. Johnson ordered Kosmos to get out of the car and hand over his money.Kosmos tried to get away by reversing away from the suspects and then driving forward, prosecutors said. Johnson fired multiple shots through the windshield and passenger-side window.He was hit once near the left side of his ribcage and was able to drive around to the front of his house, the state's attorney's office said. He got inside and his wife called 911 while the suspects ran away.Kosmos was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died during surgery, Mobley said. The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.Investigators used security footage to identify Maxwell and Johnson, prosecutors said. They were arrested about 12:30 am. Monday at Maxwell's home.Johnson admitted to the shooting during interviews with police and identified himself in surveillance video from the area, according to prosecutors. Maxwell also allegedly admitted to going with Johnson to rob Kosmos.Both men were ordered held without bail Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to court records.