fatal shooting

Bystander, 1 shooter dead after shootout in Dolton Menard's parking lot

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after two people were killed following a shooting in a south suburban Menard's parking lot Thursday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there was a shootout in the Mendard's parking lot on Lincoln Avenue in south suburban Dolton shortly after 5 p.m., according to Dolton police Chief Ernest Mobley.

A man in a Hummer in the parking lot, who was not involved in the shootout, was fatally struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Police said one of the shooters was also hit, and died at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey.

The other shooter has not been arrested, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doltonfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Suspect in pregnant woman's death released without charges: Chicago police
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Accused Kenosha gunman won't face charges in Illinois
Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in suit
1 dead, 1 hurt in Southwest Side shooting: police
Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning: CPD
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
IL reports 4,015 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
Guaranteed Rate hires thousands during pandemic
Show More
Wisconsin Dells man charged in MI governor kidnapping plot
Relying on 'herd immunity' won't work, experts say
Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death
Day of the Dead celebration takes over downtown Aurora
1-year-old killed in Englewood shooting remembered on 2nd birthday
More TOP STORIES News