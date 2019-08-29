Dolton vigil to be held for Simeon HS student killed in shooting

Police don't believe Akiera Boston was the intended target of the shooting Tuesday night.
Heart-shaped balloons floated into the sky Wednesday night at a vigil at Simeon High School. The 16-year-old was the joy of the cheerleading squad at Simeon, where she would have started her junior year next week.
Instead, her family and friends are comforting each other up, huddled together in grief, asking why she lost her life.
"There was no warning, no idea that this was going to happen," said Darryl Smith, Akeira's stepfather.
RELATED: Husband of Dolton mother shot while driving with children remembers wife's generous spirit
Police said Akiera was the passenger in a car that pulled up outside the Moonlight Food Deli and Liquor Store. When the man she was with got out, her family said bullets meant for him killed her.
"He knew who was shooting at him. He looked down that barrel. He looked that perpetrator in his eye," said Andrew Holmes, a Dolton village trustee and community activist.
Akiera is the latest victim in a rash of gun crimes in the south suburban village.
Just last week, a 40-year-old mother of eight was shot and killed driving down Sibley Boulevard with four of her children. Before that, an armed robbery at a used car dealership ended when police shot one of the suspects.
"When it hits home, it's a different monster," Smith said.
Thursday's vigil will take place at the Food For Less parking lot at 1000 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton at 7 p.m.