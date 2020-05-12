Lake County, Ill. reports of domestic violence rise amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Domestic violence cases in Lake County are surging as families are confined to their homes.
The Daily Herald reports that calls to "A Safe Place" crisis hotline generally average about 14 a week this time of year. But they've now risen to 100 weekly.
The number of people who need emergency shelter has doubled.
A Safe Place CEO Pat Davenport told the Herald the shelter is currently serving 65 people.
Sergeant Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office told the Herald they have seen a three percent increase in domestic disturbance calls last month compared to April 2019 and there was a 21 percent increase from March 2019 to March 2020.
If you're in trouble, call the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline: 877 863-6338. It's confidential.
