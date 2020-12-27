deadly shooting

6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

By Jesse Kirsch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A gunman opened fire inside a Rockford bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

Police have a suspect in custody after a fatal mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes Saturday evening.

Police identified the suspect as Duke Webb, 37, during a press conference Sunday morning.

Police said they believe Webb was the only one responsible for Saturday's shooting.

The bowling alley itself was closed, however there is an upstairs bar that was open with 20- 25 people when Webb opened fire.

Two teenagers, who were at the bowling alley picking up takeout, were injured by gunfire, O'Shea said.

Both the boy, 14, and the girl, 16, survived the shooting, O'Shea said.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said Saturday that he did not think any officers fired their weapons, but the shooter was active when police arrived on the scene.

O'Shea said Rockford police received calls for shots being fired at the bowling alley at 6:55 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose district includes Rockford, tweeted he was "Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community."


Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.
