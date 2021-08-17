Illinois coronavirus: Senate president reports 'breakthrough' case, urges all to get COVID vaccine

coronavirus illinois

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon tested positive for a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19

What is a breakthrough COVID case? Those vaccinated can still contract COVID-19; cases typically mild
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Senate President Don Harmon tested positive for a "mild breakthrough" case of COVID-19 and was recovering from symptoms, his office announced Monday.

The Democrat from Oak Park was vaccinated in the spring. He began experiencing symptoms late last week, self-isolated and tested positive, according to a statement. His office said "contact tracing was implemented."

RELATED: About 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a deadly COVID-19 breakthrough case: CDC

"I'm even more grateful to be vaccinated, given how mild my symptoms have been," Harmon said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and also to not let their guard down as we try to get back to normal."

Harmon, an attorney, was elected senate president last year. He was first elected to the Illinois Senate in 2002.

