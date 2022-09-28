Intruder who wore bulletproof vest, threatened CPD officers with their own guns being held on bond

Police say Donald Patrick got inside CPD's Homan Square facility from a fire escape, and allegedly picked up multiple weapons before being shot by police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bail was set at $500,000 for the man charged with going inside a Chicago police training center and pointing guns at officers earlier this week.

Police say Donald Patrick, 47, got inside CPD's Homan Square facility from a fire escape, and allegedly picked up multiple weapons before being shot by police.

It was a harrowing experience for at least five SWAT officers Monday high up in the Homan Square CPD hub when prosecutors say Patrick climbed a fire escape and barged in on their training exercise.

At first, Chicago Police SWAT officers may have thought the incident was being staged as part of their training drill. But quickly the incident went from an oddball occurrence by an intruder, to a full-fledged active shooter call, according to investigators who have meticulously put together a narrative of what happened around noon on Monday.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown speaks after police shoot intruder at CPD facility

"These were guns that were being watched obviously, someone coming from the stairwell outside startled everyone," CPD Supt. David Brown said Monday. "Who is this person? Is this person associated with the training?"

According to a charging document called a proffer, prosecutors say defendant Patrick "...entered the fifth floor, from the fire escape, went to the desk with the firearms and picked up three firearms. (The defendant) put one firearm in his pocket and carried a firearm in each hand..."

Officers quickly alerted SWAT members on two floors below them they had an armed intruder. In the room, four police officers were on a catwalk used by supervisors to watch training, and a fifth was down in the room. Officer 2 yelled "gun gun," and then Patrick pointed the guns he grabbed at the group, the proffer said.

One officer "jumped off the catwalk and went to retrieve his firearm," prosecutors said. That officer "... suffered a broken foot after jumping off the catwalk."

SEE ALSO: Chicago police Homan Square facility breach raises security questions

Eventually, prosecutors said another officer "yelled out commands... and while in fear for his life ... then shot 6-7 shots in the direction of (the defendant)."

Prosecutors say Patrick was hit and then threw the firearms away from himself.

Police said Patrick originally approached the Homan Square facility to retrieve personal property, but the police had nothing as he had never been arrested by the CPD.

"Right now we are not sure if he was actually trying to find property," Brown said. "He does have a pretty lengthy criminal history of arrest."

Patrick does have a felony record from north suburban Lake County dating back decades.

Police sources say he was charged with contempt of court in 2007. Ten years earlier, he was sentenced to several years in state prison for aggravated robbery and drug possession.

A motive for the surprise entrance still has not been explained by police or prosecutors. No video of the actual shooting exists because nobody was wearing a body camera during the training.

At the end of the hearing, Patrick attempted to address the court on the Zoom link Cook County uses for bond hearings now. He was discouraged from doing this by his lawyer. The judge then said she hoped Patrick would get the mental health services he needs.

He is scheduled to appear in Lake County Court Thursday for a criminal trespass case.