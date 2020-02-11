Society

ABC 7 Chicago mourns death of retired Emmy-award winning photographer Don Farnham Sr.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC 7 Chicago family is saddened over the passing of a co-worker who literally began his broadcast career when the station signed on in 1948.

Donald R. Farnham, Senior was an Emmy-award winning cameraman who worked both locally and for the ABC network.

Monday Night Football, The Olympics, and President Nixon's 1972 visit to China were just a few of Farnham's career highlights.

He was also a Marine who survived the 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima.

Farnham retired in 1993 after 45 years of capturing the world and our city with a camera. However, he left behind his legacy of a son, Don Jr., and grandson, Ryan, who still work alongside us here in Chicago.

At 94, Don was not only a part of our family but also a member of the vanishing Greatest Generation.

