ABC 7 Chicago mourns death of retired Emmy-award winning photographer Don Farnham Sr.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5318349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Roughly 250 names and counting fill the blank space on the iconic picture of Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima's Mount Suribachi.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC 7 Chicago family is saddened over the passing of a co-worker who literally began his broadcast career when the station signed on in 1948.Donald R. Farnham, Senior was an Emmy-award winning cameraman who worked both locally and for the ABC network.Monday Night Football, The Olympics, and President Nixon's 1972 visit to China were just a few of Farnham's career highlights.He was also a Marine who survived the 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima.Farnham retired in 1993 after 45 years of capturing the world and our city with a camera. However, he left behind his legacy of a son, Don Jr., and grandson, Ryan, who still work alongside us here in Chicago.At 94, Don was not only a part of our family but also a member of the vanishing Greatest Generation.