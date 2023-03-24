Grand jury will not reconvene in Trump investigation until Monday

NEW YORK -- The grand jury weighing charges in the Manhattan district attorney's hush money probe against Former President Donald Trump will not reconvene until Monday.

A federal judge says attorney-client privilege no longer applies because prosecutors presented evidence appearing to show that Trump used his lawyers to commit a crime.

Friday in D.C., Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran will have to answer questions in front of a grand jury.

That's after federal prosecutors, investigating how top secret classified documents made their way out of the White House, say Trump knew the information he gave his attorney was false when he got him to sign a sworn statement.

In New York, the grand jury looking into the hush money payment to a porn star still has not returned an indictment.

But, Trump allies in Congress want answers now, demanding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg turn over documents and testimony.

"The previous district attorney, Mr. Vance wasn't going to bring the case. When Alvin Bragg gets elected, he doesn't bring the case. And then the only thing that changes between then and now is President Trump announces he is running for president," said Rep. Jim Jordan, (R) Judiciary Committee Chairman.

Bragg's office called it "an unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution" that came only "after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for inquiry."

The grand jury is set to return on Monday where there could be an additional witness, but if it isn't already clear from the reporting this week, nobody knows for sure.

It's a secret proceeding.