Former Pres. due $1M tax refund for Trump Tower Chicago, IL tax agency rules

Cook County State's Attorney's office has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it
NYC Trump finance probe expands to include Chicago tower loan

CHICAGO -- An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund.

At issue is the Cook County Board of Review's estimation of the value of the Trump International Hotel & Tower's rooms and retail space, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. In June, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building's commercial property.

RELATED: President Trump had $270M in debt forgiven after failing to repay lenders for Trump Tower Chicago, tax records show, New York Times reports
President Donald Trump has had more than $270 million in debt forgiven since 2010 after he failed to repay his lenders for a Chicago skyscraper development, The New York Times reported Tuesday.



The vote means that Trump is owed $1.03 million, money that would come out of the property taxes due to the city of Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools and several other government agencies. The Cook County State's Attorney is disputing the refund and has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it.

The dispute is the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle over Trump's tax bills that started more than 12 years ago and has led to more than $14 million in tax breaks for Trump. It also involves not only a former president who is at the middle of a host of legal battles but a Chicago alderman whose own legal troubles had been making headlines in Chicago for months.

Alderman Edward M. Burke, whose former law firm, Klafter & Burke, won the tax breaks for Trump, has been indicted on federal charges that he blocked businesses from getting city permits unless they hired the firm. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

RELATED: New York Trump finance investigation expands to include millions loaned for Chicago skyscraper

The dispute over the tax bills on the high-rise building has its own long history. Originally, the state agency rejected Trump's argument that the vacant stores had no value because he could not find any tenants to lease them. A hearing officer for the state agency rejected Trump's argument that the vacant stores at the building had no value because he couldn't lease them. But a staff member later wrote a report that Trump was entitled to the refund.

The agency delayed acting on the case until Trump was out of office and in June voted to reduce the assessment on the building's commercial property.

