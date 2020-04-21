immigration

President Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into US

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday evening, he said in a tweet, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"



Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaku.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemicimmigrationcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Largest number of coronavirus cases in a shelter for unaccompanied minors at Bronzeville shelter
Lightfoot signs order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
"The Paper Kingdom" is a tribute to all working-class families and immigrants.
Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum still in limbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 has not peaked in Illinois as cases top 31K, Pritzker says
How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities
Matteson man billed nearly $2K for COVID-19 test
In Cook Co. Jail COVID-19 fight, 'social distancing must yield to security concerns'
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Tuesday
IL National Guard starts COVID-19 testing at Park Forest development center
Oak Park police seek security video in double-murder
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Congressman works to solve IRS stimulus check problems
Developer behind botched smokestack demolition to help clean up
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News