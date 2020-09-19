Politics

President Trump, Joe Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following news of her death on Friday evening.

Trump, in brief remarks to reporters after learning of her death, called Ginsburg "an amazing woman," adding that "she led an amazing life." He spoke to reporters on the tarmac following a rally in in Bemidji, Minnesota. Trump had continued with a campaign speech for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death, and said later he had been unaware.

Biden, returning to Delaware from his own campaign stop in Minnesota, praised Ginsburg upon his arrival.

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice


EMBED More News Videos

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as Supreme Court justice on August 10, 1993 by Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist.



Ginsburg was "not only a giant of the legal profession but a beloved figure," he said. She "stood for all of us."
Biden presided over the confirmation hearing of Ginsburg in 1993 as then Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"In the decades since, she has been absolutely consistent and reliable, and a voice for -- for freedom and opportunity for everyone," Biden said Friday. "And you know, and she never failed. She was fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil and legal rights of -- civil rights of everyone. Her opinions and her dissent are going to continue to shape the basis for our law for a generation."

Trump posted longer remarks to Twitter later Friday evening, calling Bader a "titan of the law."



Ginsburg's death could significantly affect the presidential race, further stirring passions in the deeply divided nation as the campaign pushes into its stretch run. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowed Friday to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates. McConnell, in a statement just over an hour after Ginsburg's death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump's nominee would receive a vote, even though he had stalled President Barack Obama's choice for months ahead of the 2016 election, eventually preventing a vote.

Biden made clear in his remarks, his belief that a replacement for Ginsburg should not be nominated or confirmed before the November election.

"In the coming days, we should focus on the loss of justice, and her enduring legacy," he said. "But there is no doubt -- let me be clear that the voters should pick the President, and the President should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider."

WATCH: Hundreds gather in San Francisco for candlelight vigil in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco Friday night to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



READ MORE:


'I'm shaking': Politicians, celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer complications at age 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What's next for the Supreme Court?

ABC Owned Television Stations and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpruth bader ginsburgvote 2020joe bidensupreme courtu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Politicians, celebs react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
McCook police chief indicted on federal extortion charges
Politicians, celebs react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Police identify woman found dismembered in luggage
Chicago Weather: Very sunny, chilly Saturday
Will, Kankakee counties allowed to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Forest Park fire destroys home but not hope for families displaced by blaze
AJ Fruend's father given 30 year prison sentence in plea deal
Remote learning proves challenging for parents, students with special needs
Former Chicago mobster Mike 'The Large Guy' Sarno denied release
SUV drives onto 2 other cars in Skokie Aldi parking lot
More TOP STORIES News