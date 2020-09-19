President Trump, Joe Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following news of her death on Friday evening.Trump, in brief remarks to reporters after learning of her death, called Ginsburg "an amazing woman," adding that "she led an amazing life." He spoke to reporters on the tarmac following a rally in in Bemidji, Minnesota. Trump had continued with a campaign speech for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death, and said later he had been unaware.Biden, returning to Delaware from his own campaign stop in Minnesota, praised Ginsburg upon his arrival.Ginsburg was "not only a giant of the legal profession but a beloved figure," he said. She "stood for all of us."Biden presided over the confirmation hearing of Ginsburg in 1993 as then Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee."In the decades since, she has been absolutely consistent and reliable, and a voice for -- for freedom and opportunity for everyone," Biden said Friday. "And you know, and she never failed. She was fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil and legal rights of -- civil rights of everyone. Her opinions and her dissent are going to continue to shape the basis for our law for a generation."Trump posted longer remarks to Twitter later Friday evening, calling Bader a "titan of the law."Ginsburg's death could significantly affect the presidential race, further stirring passions in the deeply divided nation as the campaign pushes into its stretch run. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowed Friday to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates. McConnell, in a statement just over an hour after Ginsburg's death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump's nominee would receive a vote, even though he had stalled President Barack Obama's choice for months ahead of the 2016 election, eventually preventing a vote.Biden made clear in his remarks, his belief that a replacement for Ginsburg should not be nominated or confirmed before the November election."In the coming days, we should focus on the loss of justice, and her enduring legacy," he said. "But there is no doubt -- let me be clear that the voters should pick the President, and the President should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider."