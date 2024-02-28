Cook County judge rules Donald Trump should be removed from Illinois Republican primary ballot

A Cook County judge ruled Wednesday that Donald Trump should be removed from the Illinois Republican primary ballot.

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- A Cook County judge has ordered the Illinois Board of Elections to remove Donald Trump from ballots statewide for the March 19 primary.

However, the judge also issued an immediate stay to her own order to give time for the former President's attorneys to appeal.

A group of voters claims he should be barred for engaging in insurrection during the January 6th capitol attack.

The judge gave the former president's lawyers until Friday to file an appeal.

