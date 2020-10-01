Presidential debate 2020: McHenry County voters disappointed by Trump, Biden 'screaming match'

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Voters in northwest suburban Crystal Lake weighed in on Wednesday night's first presidential debate that devolved into chaos.No matter the party affiliation, no one had anything positive to say about the debate. Many voters in McHenry County called the presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden a disgrace. They said the American people deserve better."I think Trump's plan was to try to stall him and not let him truly think - and I think it backfired," Mike Lamarache said."As I watched the debate, I was gravely disappointed as an American citizen," said Dawn Kincaid.Kincaid owns a coffee and wine shop in downtown Crystal Lake. Like so many small business owners struggling with making ends meet during the pandemic, she wanted to hear their plans to help people like her."I definitely had to bring it down to mute quite often," Kincaid said. "Just felt like a 5-year-old screaming match."The Illinois Republican Party tweeted that "Joe Biden proved that he's an empty vessel for the Democrats' dangerous policies."Local Democratic officials responded with a different take."I think Joe Biden did a very good job, I think given the circumstances, the difficult circumstances, of being interrupted at every turn," said Kristina Zahorik, with the Democratic Party of McHenry County.Unlike many voters, Sarah Reeser is undecided - a prime target for both campaigns."I just wondered what the children were thinking, those who had assignments for school who were asked to watch that because what they witnessed is behavior that they are not allowed to mimic," Reeser said.She said she's now leaning toward supporting Biden."I am actually independent and undecided at this time," Reeser said. "It did persuade me a little to go the other way."Michelle Skinner didn't watch last night. And she has no plans to watch the next two. She's already made her pick for president and what she will be tuning into instead of the final debates."We are on a 'Doctor Who' mission. We are going to finish all the 'Doctor Who's," she said.But most voters in McHenry Country said they are going to watch the two remaining debates and they're hoping they won't be a slugfest.