Grand jury investigating Former President Trump could meet again Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The grand jury investigating Former President Donald Trump heard from a key witness a second time.

Former publisher of the National Enquirer David Pecker testified Monday in front of the grand jury.

He's one of the people who allegedly helped broker the deal between Trump and Stormy Daniels.

Trump is defending himself after a series of social media posts attacking the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Pecker was seen Monday being driven out of the court complex.

The tabloid engaged in a "catch and kill" scheme, arranging a $150,000 payment for and then not publishing an allegation of an affair between Trump and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump denies the affair.

The former president is accused of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrived at his office Monday with security after he got a death threat last week.

Trump has been catching heat for his provocative social media posts warning of "potential death and destruction" if he's charged and calling Bragg an "animal" and a "degenerate psychopath."

Trump defended his statements Monday night on Fox News.

"People are pleading with the prosecutor, don't do it, don't do it. It's wrong. Even democrats, even people that traditionally aren't exactly my fans, they're saying don't do it. Because I didn't do anything wrong," Trump said.

"Not even a former president of the United States is above the law," New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat said. "So we know that this process will continue. We will not be intimidated, as a community, by threats. And we're here to watch our DA's back."

The grand jury could meet again on Wednesday. It's unclear when they'll decide on whether or not to indict Trump.