Peoria man charged with threatening former president Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as he leaves the stage after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A 33-year-old Peoria man faces federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill former president Donald Trump unless he helped drop charges in a pending court case.

According to an indictment, Damien Grant allegedly sent a letter to Trump on Dec. 22, 2020, that stated: "And the moment you walk out of office, I'm going to have you shot! Right in your [expletive] head... im going to make a nacho and sit back and laugh when your head splatters all over your wife and Secret Service."

In another letter sent Nov. 30, 2020, to the U.S. Attorney in central Illinois, Grant allegedly said: "You have 2 days to drop all charges and investigations against me or im going to make sure you never see Christmas...I might have someone walk in the Court House and blow all you evil [expletive] to pieces."

SEE FULL INDICTMENT

He also allegedly sent another threatening letter to a judge.

Grant was charged with three counts of influencing a federal official by threat, two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening the President of the United States.

His arraignment hasn't been scheduled.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
peoriadonald trumpindictmentthreat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Expert gives tips to avoid debt collectors from taking stimulus money
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
Students who got partial loan relief to see full discharge
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
Divided House OKs Dems' bill helping Dreamer immigrants
Show More
IN man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Police search for woman in Brighton Park attempted kidnapping of child
Peloton issues warning after child killed
Asian Americans feel unsafe due to COVID-19 related hate crimes
More TOP STORIES News