Donald Trump suing New York judge, Manhattan DA amid attempt to halt sentencing hush money case

The judge in President-elect Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence Trump to an "unconditional discharge."

The judge in President-elect Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence Trump to an "unconditional discharge."

The judge in President-elect Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence Trump to an "unconditional discharge."

The judge in President-elect Donald Trump's New York criminal hush money case indicated Friday that he intends to sentence Trump to an "unconditional discharge."

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump is suing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan over his denial of the president-elect's immunity motions.

Trump's lawyers filed the lawsuit - called an Article 78 motion - in New York's Appellate Division First Department on Monday afternoon.

According to the filing, Judge Merchan exceeded his jurisdiction when he denied Trump's claim of presidential immunity last week.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

It comes hours after Trump asked the judge overseeing the trial on Monday morning to delay the sentencing over his claim of immunity, and prosecutors opposed the request.

Judge Merchan denied the motion to delay sentencing, according to an order issued late on Monday.

In the two-page order, Merchan criticized Trump's lawyers for repeating arguments the court has already rejected and incorrectly citing legal authorities.

"This Court has considered Defendant's arguments in support of his motion and finds that they are for the most part, a repetition of the arguments he has raised numerous times in the past," the ruling said, later adding, "Further, this Court finds that the authorities relied upon in the instant motion by the Defendant are for the most part, factually distinguishable from the actual record or legally inapplicable."

The motion is separate from Trump's lawsuit against Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Merchan, in a surprise ruling last week, ordered Trump to appear for sentencing either in person or virtually January 10 following his May conviction.

Trump's attorneys argued Merchan "will lack authority to proceed with sentencing" because Trump is still appealing Merchan's earlier ruling that the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision does not apply to the New York hush money case.

"Forcing a President to continue to defend a criminal case-potentially through trial or, even more dramatically here, through sentencing and judgment-while the appellate courts are still grappling with his claim of immunity would, in fact, force that President 'to answer for his conduct in court' before his claim of immunity is finally adjudicated," defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.

Merchan said he would sentence Trump to an unconditional discharge, effectively a blemish on Trump's record, saying it struck a balance between the duties of president and the sanctity of the jury's verdict.

Trump's attorneys said it did not matter.

"It is of no moment that the Court has suggested an intention to impose a sentence of unconditional discharge. While it is indisputable that the fabricated charges in this meritless case should have never been brought, and at this point could not possibly justify a sentence more onerous than that, no sentence at all is appropriate based on numerous legal errors-including legal errors directly relating to Presidential immunity that President Trump will address in the forthcoming appeals," the defense said.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined to comment.