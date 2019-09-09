Tens of thousands left homeless, relief needed in wake of Hurricane Dorian

CHICAGO -- Hurricane Dorian struck Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands last week as a Category 5 storm practically decimating them with wind gusts of up to 200 miles per hour. In its wake, it's estimated that some 76,000 people are now homeless. The Walt Disney Company, ABC7's parent company, has pledged $1 million in aid and services to the people of Bahamas. But so much more help is needed.
Here are several organizations sending aid to Bahamas.
The American Red Cross is online and accepting cash donations that go directly to Hurricane Dorian aid.
Americares sends aid and medicine.
World Central Kitchen teams are providing food on Grand Bahama and the Abacos. Chef José Andrés' organization is once again helping the hungry serving 20,000 meals per day. He hopes to raise that number to 30,000 per day.
