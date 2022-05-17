ukraine

Donate to Ukraine: Pop-up shop at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie supports Ukrainian artisans

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a pop-up shop at Westfield Old Orchard that supports Ukrainian artisans.

It's Oksana is the creation of Ukranian native Oksana Ambroz. She sells household items, like pillows, along with clothing and jewelry made by Ukrainian women.

It's Oksana is donating 10% of its sales to the Kolo Foundation to support the Ukrainian military and citizens.

The shop is open noon-6PM on Sundays, 11AM-7PM Monday-Thursday, and from 10AM-8Pm Friday and Saturday.
