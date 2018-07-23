Donated items being unfairly withheld, Prospect Heights fire victims claim

Residents displaced by a massive fire at a condo complex in Prospect Heights last week claim they are being unfairly kept away from donated items meant to help them.Upset residents were at the River Trails recreation center in Prospect Heights Monday to meet with insurance representatives about damage claims. Some residents in attendance said those in charge of distributing donated items shut down the process prematurely over the weekend."Why did they change the locks on the rec center? Preventing the victims from getting items from those who donated with their open heart," one demonstrator said.Officials in charge of the donations said they need to organize all the items so they can be handed out more efficiently.