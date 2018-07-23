Donated items being unfairly withheld, Prospect Heights fire victims claim

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents displaced by a massive fire at a condo complex in Prospect Heights last week claim they are being unfairly kept away from donated items meant to help them. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Residents displaced by a massive fire at a condo complex in Prospect Heights last week claim they are being unfairly kept away from donated items meant to help them.

Upset residents were at the River Trails recreation center in Prospect Heights Monday to meet with insurance representatives about damage claims. Some residents in attendance said those in charge of distributing donated items shut down the process prematurely over the weekend.

"Why did they change the locks on the rec center? Preventing the victims from getting items from those who donated with their open heart," one demonstrator said.

Officials in charge of the donations said they need to organize all the items so they can be handed out more efficiently.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireapartment firefiredonationsprotestProspect Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hands out cash at South Side event
1 killed, 1 injured in Chicago Heights crash
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
EMT had cocaine in system when he crashed ambulance killing 3
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Evanston expected to vote on Harley Clarke mansion demolition
Show More
New images of 2 unidentified John Wayne Gacy victims released
Tree falls on parked car in Englewood
Alert issued for possible measles exposure in Cook County
Teens build device to search Lake Michigan for meteorites
Skunks create nuisance in some Chicago suburbs
More News