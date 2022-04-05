Meet Hollywood Power Couple Dondré Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield

Their love story starts in true Hollywood fashion, on set. Dondré was working as an actor on a show called Between Brothers, and Salli was cast as his romantic interest.
"Our first scene together was in bed," remembers Dondré, who was struck by Salli as soon as she walked in. While at first Salli rebuffed Dondré's advances, the two eventually fell for each other. "We laughed, we connected, she reminded me of home," he continues.
Today, Salli, a prolific actress, producer, and director, most recently known for directing Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time and HBO's The Gilded Age, knows how crucial it is to have the support of her family. "There's no way without the support at home that I would have been able to do the things that I'm doing," she notes.
Dondré, an Emmy-Award winning actor best known for his work on All My Children and author of Male vs Man, hopes that their supportive relationship can be a model for others, especially their two children. "She's helped me grow because she challenges me to do so," notes Dondré about his wife.
"I think it's our competitive spirit that keeps us together," says Salli, "We will not let marriage beat us, and we are going to win no matter what."
