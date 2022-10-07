ABC7 Chicago transmission engineer Doris Grimes retires after 45 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a sad but special day here at ABC7. We want to recognize Doris Grimes, who retired Friday after 45 years at WLS-TV.

She worked the early shift as an engineer in our transmission department, with her alarm clock going off every day at 1:30 a.m.

She said she is looking forward to "sleeping in" until 5 a.m.

Congratulations, Doris! We're wishing you all the best in your next chapter.