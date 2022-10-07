WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Chicago transmission engineer Doris Grimes retires after 45 years

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
15 minutes ago
Doris Grimes retired Friday after 45 years at WLS-TV as a transmission engineer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a sad but special day here at ABC7. We want to recognize Doris Grimes, who retired Friday after 45 years at WLS-TV.

She worked the early shift as an engineer in our transmission department, with her alarm clock going off every day at 1:30 a.m.

She said she is looking forward to "sleeping in" until 5 a.m.

Congratulations, Doris! We're wishing you all the best in your next chapter.

