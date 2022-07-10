chicago shooting

UIC student fatally shot while waiting for mom to finish doctor's appointment, family says

CHICAGO -- A 19-year-old college student who was shot to death earlier this week in Douglass Park was a beloved brother and a kind, hardworking person, loved ones said.

Giovanni Flores, who also went by "Gio," was a rising sophomore at University of Illinois Chicago, according to an online campaign to cover his funeral expenses.

Flores was shot in Douglass Park Wednesday afternoon after dropping his mom off at Mount Sinai Hospital for a doctor's appointment. He was eating lunch while waiting for her to finish, the slain man's older brother Steven Flores said in a Facebook post.

Someone shot Flores multiple times in the back of his head and body about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive, authorities said. He died at Mount Sinai. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

"Anybody who knew my baby brother knew he wouldn't hurt a fly, and he'd never do anything to deserve this," Flores said. "He was just beginning to experience life, and he was doing everything the way he's supposed to. He worked hard, he studied hard, and he treated everyone with respect."

