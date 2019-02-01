Downers Grove student charged with threatening classmates with gun on Snapchat

A high school student has been charged with threatening his classmates on Snapchat in west suburban Downers Grove.The Downers Grove North High School student was placed on house arrest Friday by Judge Anthony Coco, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement.Downers Grove police were alerted Thursday of a video post on Snapchat showing a male holding a handgun and threatening his classmates, prosecutors said. The student was identified as the poster and arrested that day.The minor, whose identity was not released, was charged with felony count and misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, prosecutors said. He was due in court again on Feb. 22."The well-being and safety of our children remains a top priority of my administration and any threat or even the perception of a threat will not be tolerated," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.