'Turn our fear into faith': Chicago pastors plan downtown safety walk after last weekend's unrest

Pastors planned a safety walk, beginning in South Loop, after last weekend's downtown Chicago teen takeover ended in a shooting near Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local church leaders are calling on 500 Black men to join them in their efforts to address what they call the root problem behind these so-called teen takeovers.

Along the way, the pastors said they'll be educating young men on resources and activities available to them across the city, including in Downtown Chicago.

SEE ALSO | 15 arrested in connection with Loop chaos after 2 teens shot near Millennium Park: Chicago police

"If what we saw, last weekend, is unacceptable - but, to leave it there just to say it is unacceptable is to miss the deeper, more profound matter here. That behavior comes out of something. So, I will say to people, let's turn our fear into faith," said Progressive Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Charles Dates.

After the large gatherings last weekend, Chicago police said, "We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable."

Security measures are in place at Millennium Park this weekend. And, teenagers under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult at the park after 6 p.m.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, on Saturday, both addressed how the city can move forward.

"Young people want to be involved and take action, you know? It's a matter of us demonstrating where those opportunities exist," Johnson said.

READ MORE | What went wrong? How chaos unfolded in downtown Chicago

Lightfoot also weighed in.

"Young people should be able to go and enjoy the city anywhere, but they've also got to respect people and property, and everyone involved, from the police department to the other actors that are crucial in our public safety eco-system. Everyone has to do their part," Lightfoot said.

Saturday's walk with local church leaders will begin at 6 p.m. It will start at Michigan and Roosevelt, and will end near Michigan and Wacker, where a ceremony will be held.