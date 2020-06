Downtown Naperville looting leaves businesses damaged; residents come out to help clean up

EMBED >More News Videos During live coverage, ABC7's news crew heard someone yell "let's start looting" before trying to break into a Walgreens in downtown Naperville.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of businesses were damaged by looters and vandals in downtown Naperville and Tuesday morning, residents got together to begin cleaning up.What started out as a pre-planned peaceful protest of about 300 people near Washington and Chicago Avenue turned violent Monday night. Police said some members of the group began to separate, vandalizing several businesses. Some could be seen using a skateboard to break windows and video of the Pandora Jewelry store shows looters clearing it out."What I like to talk about is what did we prevent? What didn't happen here? "said Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall. "None of these businesses have been burned down, none of the police cars were overturned and set on fire. There were no citizens injuries, there was no gun violence so I'm very proud of our Naperville police department how we responded."Police said some threw bricks and bottles and even set off an explosive device which injured three officers who are expected to be OK.During ABC7's 10 p.m. newscast, the crew on the scene reported hearing a group say "let's start looting" before trying to kick open the doors at a Walgreens just off Main Street.A SWAT team was called in and by 1 a.m. the downtown area was secured, but a trail of damage was left behind.At daybreak, families, friends and neighbors descended on downtown Naperville with brooms and buckets in hand."When I saw this on TV yesterday, it took me back to what I ran away from, from my country so I never thought my kids would have to see this," said Naperville resident Tina Jagshi.Jeremiah Mallie was one of the demonstrators who saw what was happening and came back overnight by himself to clean up."I feel like everybody should try to keep it peaceful no matter what," he said."It was devastating for the community, devastating for downtown," said Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger. "Naperville is a fabulous community and if you look around this morning, you'll see that we're gonna rise up better than we were before."Businesses which just entered Phase Three of the state's re-opening plan on Friday now taking a hit."It's heartbreaking, but it's heartbreaking on so many different levels so the thing that's gonna come most of this is our community coming together," said Kaylin Risvold, Naperville Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.At least 30 businesses were burglarized and vandalized.Naperville police say they made between 10 to 15 arrests. They say they have video of people looting and committing acts of violence and they will investigate.Police are reminding people to give them a call if they see any criminal or suspicious activity going on.8:30 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday6 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday8 p.m. Monday - 7 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 5 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice8 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. TuesdayIllinois Governor JB Pritzker has called in more reinforcement from the National Guard after protests in some Chicago suburbs devolved into violence and looting overnight.Gov. Pritzker announced Monday afternoon he is activating 250 additional National Guard members to help with the protests and prevent looting in the Chicago suburbs and other parts of the state, if they are needed.He has declared a disaster proclamation for 9 counties across Illinois, including Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Madison, Sangamon and Will. Gov. Pritzker said the National Guard will be deployed strategically in terms of location.Protests also turned tense in Aurora Sunday night. Demonstrations began peacefully at the Aurora Police Department, but turned violent in the downtown area with many businesses and buildings damaged.In at least two separate instances, instigators set fire to buildings in the downtown area, Aurora Police Department spokesperson Paris Lewbel said.A group of protesters then walked to the outlet mall, but was met by police so they headed downtown smashing businesses and stealing whatever they could get their hands on.The violence was also directed at the officers working to try and keep the downtown area safe. In at least two instances, shots were fired at the officers working to contain the crowds, Lewbel said. Three squad cars were also set on fire and completely destroyed.In multiple other instances, bricks, glass and rocks were also thrown at the officers. One Aurora Police officer suffered injuries as a result of items being thrown, Lewbel said.The Aurora Police Department requested mutual aid assistance through the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, with officers from all over the state coming in to assist with the response.All of the entrance ramps off of I-88 to Aurora had to be closed. The looting forced Aurora officials to implement a curfew that went into effect at 8:30 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.A total of 14 people were arrested, Lewbel said.A Family Dollar store in Aurora was burnt to the ground by looters just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.Looters also smashed a window at the Happy Daze vape shop before pouring in and stealing whatever they could find, then destroying the rest.The owner said they were in the store for nearly five hours. He estimates his loss at $200,000."What happened with police had nothing to do with these business owners. We're all minorities," owner Michael Menias said.That's a fraction of the estimated loss at Aurora Jewelry across the street. The owner there said she is still trying to come to grips with it, but said it will be close to $1 million."The store was going to open today. If COVID-19 wasn't enough, we come in to find this place a mess," said Bertalica Martinez.The looting began after what started as a peaceful march down the street by protestors. They say a group of agitators from outside the community joined and got violent. They started fires, including to a couple of police cars, and began looting."This was a stance to show that we could peacefully assemble and stand for our rights," said protest organizer Amber Stewart. "Unfortunately people took advantage of that opportunity to tear down businesses that have been here for years for years."She and other volunteers helped clean up the mess Monday afternoon. Aurora's mayor vowed there will not be a repeat of Sunday night's violence."Aurora will be ready for you," Mayor Richard Irvin said. "If you come to our community and intend to cause destruction. We will not put up with this B.S. and foolishness."With brooms and shovels volunteers got to work early Monday morning in Aurora."The small businesses they don't deserve this, and it's pretty pitiful that they are the ones that gottta clean this up after selfish behavior," said Kyle Petit, a volunteer Monday morning.For Erika Munoz and her sister Janet, a minority business owner, the looters took so much more than stuff."They don't see how much they are affecting you know her family, all of us," Munoz said.Her sister opened a salon years ago, and finally was able to open on Friday since the pandemic shutdown to welcome back her customers-only to have to shut down again.The business is not only her main source of income, but a major symbol of pride, she was finally able to buy the building three years ago."I just don't think this was necessary. I know, I feel bad for what happened, what happens to them but they are taking it out on people who have always worked hard to have what they have," she said.Several other suburban Chicago communities have also imposed curfews as vandals and looters continue to attack communities.One person was shot yesterday while people were looting stores at the North Riverside Park Mall.People smashed out mall windows and broke into the Kohl's, Burlington, and Best Buy.Police said it was a "synchronized strategy."The incident appeared to have stemmed from a verbal alteracation, according to North Riverside Police Chief Carlos Garcia.The Sears store in North Riverside Park Mall reopened on Friday. It's not clear if the business will reopen Monday.The rest of the mall was set to reopen Friday, June 5 with reduced hours.Looters also hit River Oaks Center in Calumet City.A video submitted by a viewer shows people climbing under the security gate at the Foot Action store Sunday. Some stores on Torrence Avenue were also damaged, including a Sam's Club.Calumet City was issued a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday.