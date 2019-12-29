Dozens displaced, 1 injured in Griffith, Ind. apartment fire, officials say

RIGHT NOW—Firefighters inspecting an apartment complex fire still smoldering in Griffith, Indiana. Highland Fire Chief tells me everyone was evacuated safely. 8 departments responded per the chief. This building, he says, does not have sprinklers but smoke alarms were working. pic.twitter.com/rsYkQx5EXD — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) December 29, 2019

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- Flames forced dozens of people from their apartments in Griffith, Indiana early Sunday morning.The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at the Park West Apartments in the 1700 block of Dylane Drive, according to fire officials.Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer said residents were safely evacuated from at least two dozen units.At least one person was injured, officials said with estimate of up to 60 people displaced from over two dozen apartments.The fire is under control, but as of 8 a.m., crews are still battling the blaze as it's still smoldering."Spreads up through the vertical space, right up through all the plumbing chases and the walls, it's tough to get to," Timmer said. "It just keeps burning because it's in a space you can't get to."The fire spread from the second to the third floor of the apartment building, Timmer said. He said the building did not have sprinklers but smoke alarms were working.Timmer said eight fire departments responded to the fire.It was not immediately clear how the fire started. Further details were not immediately available.