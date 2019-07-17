Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5400889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD flies above a Crystal Lake apartment building damaged by an extra-alarm fire Wednesday morning.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of people have been displaced after firefighters battled an-extra-alarm fire at a Crystal Lake apartment building Wednesday morning.Firefighters were called to the fire at the apartment building in the 500-block of Devonshire Lane at about 3:08 a.m. The fire was elevated to a three-alarm fire as flames were seen shooting through the roof.Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building and no residents were injured, fire officials said.The fire was first noticed on the roof and spread quickly across the entire length of the building, fire officials said. The fire was brought under control at about 5:20 a.m.Many residents said if they didn't wake to a smoke alarm, they woke up to firefighters furiously pounding on their door."I was terrorized because I can't walk far and they had my walker," said resident Joan Kujawa. "I'm so grateful. I really am just so grateful."It is not known what caused the fire. The building has been deemed uninhabitable due to the damage.A pastor of a nearby church has opened up the church to residents to seek shelter. The Salvation Army and Red Cross are also at the scene to help evacuees find a place to stay.