Dozens protest in Chicago, decrying police killing of Daunte Wright; some Mag Mile businesses board up amid MN unrest

Officer Kim Potter resigns after recent police shooting
Dozens join in peaceful protest downtown Chicago, decrying MN police shooting

CHICAGO -- Dozens of people marched around downtown Chicago on Tuesday to express solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright, a Minnesota man fatally shot by police officer during a traffic stop.

The protesters carried signs and chanted the names of Wright, George Floyd, Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor and others fatally shot by police. Demonstrators also said they wanted to raise awareness of what they said is an urgent need to hold police accountable.

Lamar Whitfield of the No More Foundation, organized in the wake of George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minneapolis, said by standing in solidarity, activists will be taken seriously by officials.

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police Officer Kim Potter, who shot Wright on Sunday, resigned Tuesday, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon has said he believed Potter grabbed her gun by mistake while reaching for her taser. Wright was stopped for expired car registration.

RELATED: Adam Toledo Shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by CPD shown to boy's family

As demonstrators were marching peacefully in Chicago, police and protesters faced off once again after nightfall in Brooklyn Center. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the city's heavily guarded police headquarters, which is ringed by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and where police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.

Some businesses on Chicago's Magnificent Mile could be seen boarding up their windows Tuesday.

Chicago police have also deployed extra resources and canceled days off as a precaution amid unrest in Minnesota.
